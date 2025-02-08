Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee faces problem; ends up making garlands alone

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) getting the big contract of making 1000 garlands for a community wedding headed by a politician. As we know, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) got this contract for Sailee. He even helped her get ladies to work on the garlands. The Deshmukh family also geared up to run errands they were good at, to help Sailee. We wrote about Renuka making tea for all the ladies who were working hard. Sachin ordered Tejas to go and shop for the provisions required to make Khichdi. Akash made Vegetable Khichdi for all. We saw Roshni and Tejas refusing to eat Khichdi but later sneaked into the kitchen at night to eat Khichdi.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee and others working all through the night making garlands. However, after a point in time, all the ladies will sleep which will be a point of worry. Sailee will be seen alone, in the wee hours of the night, making the garlands. Sachin who would be asleep too, will wake up and realize that Sailee needs his help. He will sit with her to make garlands. Now the big question is whether Sailee will succeed in this mission or not.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.