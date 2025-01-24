Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee gets disappointed at Sachin’s behaviour; confronts him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Dilip’s act shocking Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) from within. As we know, Dilip was the one who had stolen Renuka’s money when she was walking on the road. Sachin saw the video and was shocked. Sachin felt bad for Sailee (Neha Harsora) and her mother’s trust in Dilip. Sachin decided to hide Dilip’s truth from Sailee and her family. In this process, Sachin’s reactions turned harsh towards Sailee which was very indifferent.

The upcoming episode will see Dilip blurt out the truth to Sailee and her mother about Sachin beating him. Dilip will also lie that Sachin was drunk when he hurt him. Sailee will be shocked at Sachin’s behaviour. Shobha and Sailee will wonder why Sachin could not stop himself before hurting Dilip this much. Sailee will question Sachin on his behaviour. She will be disappointed with his acts when drunk and will tell him that she always gets betrayed by his weird behaviour. Sailee will also complain about Sachin’s deeds to his father.

How will this incident of Dilip change Sachin and Sailee’s happy life?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.