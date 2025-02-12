Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee’s gift voucher gives family the best Valentine’s gift; lady with a candle haunts them

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) deciding to get Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) a car with the money she got after making garlands. However, Sailee found out that she could not buy a new car with the money she had. So she decided to get some money from a money lender and decided to buy a second-hand car and pay its EMI. We wrote about Roshni questioning Sailee on how she bought a car.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee getting a call from the organizers of the Star Bahu Competition which she won. The team will give Sailee a package for a vacation with a stay at a resort. Renuka will urge Sailee that they will all go as a family. This will kickstart the Valentine’s celebration of the Deshmukh family as they will plan to go to the resort.

However, spooky things will start to happen as they will be on the road travelling to the resort. A lady will appear before them with a candle and will threaten them with her appearance. However, the lady will soon vanish into thin air. Later, when they will reach the resort, they will be shocked to see the same lady at the resort as the resort manager.

OMG!!

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Krissann Barretto Karamchandani entering Udne Ki Aasha, for this spooky track. And she will be the one who will create a scare, being the lady with the candle.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.