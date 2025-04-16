Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Tejas’ business kickstarts; Sachin reminds him of his old debt

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Tejas (Puru Chibber) opening his appliances shop and asking his family to be present at the auspicious moment. We saw Mamta buying an AC. When Sailee (Neha Harsora) picked up a mixer, Tejas and Renuka mocked her and asked her not to take anything for free. Sachin and Sailee duly paid for their purchase.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas working hard on his first day of business. He will come home very tired after the day’s work. Renuka will be proud of her son and will welcome him home. Sachin will take the opportunity to remind Tejas that once he starts to make a profit in his business, he needs to return the old debt of Rs 27 lakhs that he owes to his father. Tejas will get angry about being told about it.

What will happen next?

