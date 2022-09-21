Udti Ka Naam Rajjo the Star Plus show produced by Bits & Bots Media has seen shocking twists in the form of Rajjo (Celesti Bairagey) getting into an organ-trafficking mess from which Arjun (Rajveer Singh) saved her. Happiness was found again when Rajjo reunited with her mother Manorama (Gungun Uprari). The story ahead will see Manorama being forced to get a suitor for Rajjo. Rajjo will demand to stay in Lucknow, and not go back to her village. Hence Manorama will bring in Vicky and will announce that Rajjo will get married to Vicky and stay in Lucknow.

The coming episode will see Arjun asking Rajjo to not take a hasty decision about marriage. However, Rajjo will want to make her mother happy. So she will give her consent to marry Vicky.

Arjun will feel betrayed and will believe that Rajjo has taken a wrong decision.

With this, marriage preparations will start for both Arjun and Rajjo. While the Thakur mansion will prepare for Arjun and Urvashi’s wedding, Manorama will work on Rajjo and Vicky’s wedding.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.