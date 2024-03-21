Vanshaj Spoiler: Yukti Stops Bhoomi From Going To Hospital

Vanshaj, the Sony TV show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Swastik Productions, has seen intense drama. Bhanu doubts that something is fishy about Yukti. Yukti reminds him of Yuvika, which makes him feel uneasy, but in reality, she is different from her.

However, Subhadra tells Yukti it doesn’t matter whether she is Yukti or Yuvika; one thing matters, which is her money. Later, Subhadra secretly enters Gargi’s room and takes photos of Mahajan’s house documents as asked by Yukti. Subhadra is doing all this for money, as she won’t get her eleven perfect as Bhanu is back, so her last hope is Yukti. Yukti promises to give her 15 crore for her work and loyalty.

Vanshaj Ep 243 21st March 2024 Written Episode Update

After checking the Mahajan house documents Yukti finds a mistake through which she can stay in the house. However, Bhoomi’s condition deteriorates due to a drug overdose, but Yukti stops her from going to the hospital. Rather, she insists on treating her at home, sparkling tension with Gargi and Shrishti. Soon, DJ comes home and insists on taking Bhoomi to the hospital, intensifying the drama going on in Mahajan’s house.

