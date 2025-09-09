Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha and Dev’s intimate photo goes viral; How will Chandrika react?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur) getting angry at Vasudha (Priya Thakur) for creating a hindrance in the puja meant for Dev’s safety. As we know, the Chauhan family prepared for the puja for Dev, which had to happen without any hindrance. However, Sarika’s ploy created a scenario where she pushed Vasudha when she was praying near the idol, which resulted in Vasudha falling over Dev, which also ended in the idol moving slightly, only to be rescued by Dev and Vasudha together. This made Chandrika angry, as the puja was stopped by the priest. This also meant that Dev did not confess his feelings of love for Vasudha to his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha feeling guilty for stopping the puja meant for Dev. In order to get peace, she will go to the temple to pray for Dev. Dev too will follow her, so that he gets to spend time with her. At the temple, there will be a scenario where Vasudha will trip and will fall over Dev. This will give rise to an intimacy between them. Their close photo will be clicked by someone, and this will go viral.

How will Chandrika react to it?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.