Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engrossing drama wherein the return of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to Udaipur has given rise to tricky and uncomfortable situations to one and all. With Mimi’s birthday arriving, we saw how Akshara met the Birla family after a long time. Even the friendly equation between Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) vanished when both the men felt uncomfortable on seeing each other. However, Abhinav told Abhimanyu that Akshara has told him the truth.

The coming episode will see further drama. We wrote about how Manjiri decided that no more problems will enter Abhimanyu’s life. She planned to tell the truth about Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage to one and all. And she even did so at the party.

However, the upcoming episode will highlight the dance performance between Abhimanyu and Abheer. Yes, Mimi will point out to them as dance partners. Abhimanyu and Abheer will burn the dance floor, and Abhinav will be a bit envious about the whole proceedings. So will be Manjiri.

What will happen next?

