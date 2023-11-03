Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu decide to leave Udaipur

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) life changing all together once again. As we know, Akshara blamed herself for the death of Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and chose not to blame Ruhi for the accident. This has led to Akshara’s family going against her. She was not even allowed to see a glimpse of Aarohi for one last time and had to beg for it.

We wrote about Akshara taking a drastic decision of moving out of her own house, for the sake of Ruhi’s betterment. None in the family stopped her when she left the house along with her sleeping Abhir. However, the coming episode will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) coming to know about it and stopping Akshara. He will tell her that he loves her and will be with her through her thick and thin. Saying this, Abhimanyu and Akshara will decide to move on in life. Akshara will propose leaving Udaipur and getting settled far away from their families. Abhimanyu will agree.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1096 2nd November Written Episode Update

Akshara decided to leave the Goenka family. Nobody in her family objected to her decision. She left the house along with Abhir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take its generation leap on 6 November. The show will see the entry of Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla as leads.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.