Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engrossing drama with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) feeling sick after suffering an electric shock. We saw how Ruhi got emotional after seeing her sick mother at the hospital. She demanded to have the jam that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) brought from Kasauli. This forced Abhimanyu to let Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) know about his family problem and Aarohi being sick.

We saw how Akshara (Pranali Rathod) got into a dilemma of whether she needed to visit Udaipur to meet her family. Akshara will not be able to make up her mind. However, she will be urged by her heart to follow it and go and meet her family.

The coming episode will see Akshara finally making the decision of going to Udaipur. She will decide to travel alone and will ask Abhinav and Abheer to take care.

On the other hand, Bade Papa will be informed by Akshara that she is coming.

What will happen now?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.