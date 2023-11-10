Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara forces Abhira to apologize for her mistake

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar and the Goenka families coming to the resort in Mussoorie, which is being handled by Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, we saw Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) saving the life of Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) when she was about to slip and fall down. Armaan has been attracted towards Ruhi since then. Manish Goenka met Abhira and they shared a cute bond without being aware that they were related by blood. However, Akshara is not aware of the Goenkas being at her resort.

The coming episode will see both Akshara and Abhira planning their lunch arrangements pretty well at the resort. They will look into all the nuances of food and look and feel. However, Abhira will end up being humiliated by the Poddars for making unhealthy food which has not been cleaned well. Abhira will argue with the Poddars that the food has been made by her mother, who is a very good cook and an expert at all things. This will not go down well with Maasa and she will get angry at Abhira and walk out. This will anger Armaan and he will confront Abhira for her rude behaviour. Akshara will see this sight and will force her daughter Abhira to apologize to Armaan. Abhira will tell her mother that she has not made any mistake, but Akshara will force Abhira to apologize.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1103 9th November Written Episode Update

Armaan saved Ruhi’s life when she was about to fall, after tripping. Armaan was attracted towards Ruhi.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.