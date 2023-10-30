Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara responsible for Aarohi's accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) not being on talking terms after Abhimanyu got to know of Manjiri getting him arrested on his wedding day. Now, the coming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is headed towards the pre-leap climax wherein Abhimanyu and Abhir will meet with their death, as per media reports.

As we know, the show will soon introduce its fourth generation, that is Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla who will play the leads. As we know, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda will exit the show. Akshara’s role will be taken forward by Preeti Amin of Katha Ankahee fame.

The present drama is headed towards some shocking twists. The coming episode will see Aarohi’s (Karishma Sawant) death. As we know, Aarohi’s character is also being bumped off in the pre-leap climax. The coming episode will show the sisterly bond between Akshara and Aarohi. Both of them will give each other a big promise of taking care of the other’s child if anything happens to one of them.

The episode to air will see Ruhi getting into the car and trying to drive the car all by herself. She will not know what to do, when Akshara will see it. Akshara will run towards the car and will get in, in order to drive it safely. However, Askhara will not see Aarohi standing ahead, and while driving the car, Aarohi will be hit by the vehicle which will result in a big accident.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1092 29th October Written Episode Update

Shivu invited Abhimanyu to come along for his birthday party. So along with the entire Goenka family, Abhimanyu also arrived at the party, but did not want to face his mother.

What will happen now?

