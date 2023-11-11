Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara shocked to see her family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Goenkas and the Poddars coming to Mussoorie for a vacation. They are presently staying at the resort managed by Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) met and were drawn towards each other. Maasa had a verbal spat with Abhira when Vidya found one of the dishes prepared to be unhealtily cooked.

Now, the coming drama will inch towards Akshara meeting her family after many years. Yes, Akshara is not yet aware that the resort has the Goenkas staying over. Akshara will almost come face to face with Manish Goenka when she will go to their room to deliver his medicines which have arrived through courier.

However, upon seeing him, Akshara will hide right on time. She will be worried to see her family in front of her. She will long to meet them, but her heart would tell her to go away from them. Recollecting the past, she will run and lock herself up in her room. Abhira will be worried for her mother’s strange reactions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1104 10th November Written Episode Update

Abhira was scolded by Vidya for not cleaning cauliflower properly before cooking it. When Abhira tried to argue, Maasa got angry and walked away from the dinner table in the resort. Akshara forced Abhira to apologize to Armaan for the mistake.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.