Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan saves Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the resort in Mussoorie where Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) reside, becoming the central premise for new drama. As we know, Akshara and Abhira manage the resort. They have got a big booking deal of the Poddar family coming to their resort. As we saw, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira got into a tiff when Abhira felt the man calling is a stalker and had yelled at Armaan by mistake. And soon after the Poddars arrived, Abhira broke the glass of their car by mistake.

The coming episode will also see the Goenkas, Manish Goenka and Swarna Goenka coming to the same resort with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). Ruhi who is Aarohi and Neil’s daughter has been brought up by the Goenka couple. Ruhi has grown to be a well-mannered girl with family values. She loves her great grand parents.

The coming episode will also see a drama moment wherein Armaan and Ruhi will meet for the first time. Ruhi will be standing near the cliff point and talking on phone, when her leg will twist and she will be about to fall. Armaan who will be nearby, will run to save her. He will hold her hand, Ruhi will cry not to leave her hand and Armaan will promise.

This will be their first meet-up. Armaan will be impressed with Ruhi’s looks instantly.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1102 8th November Written Episode Update

Abhira met the Poddar family, and got into a problem situation when she broke their car glass by accident.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.