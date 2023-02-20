Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) finally returning to her house. Abhinav (Jay Soni) on the other hand, is baffled seeing the luxury that Akshara left to live with him in their new life. While Akshara enjoys the love of her family, she misses her brother Kairav.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is in a dilemma and is feeling upset about Akshara returning to Udaipur, right when he has decided to move on in life and marry Aarohi (Karishma Sawant). As we know, Abhimanyu and Aarohi have decided to marry for the sake of Ruhi.

The coming episode will see the countdown to Dadi’s birthday party. As we know, Akshara has arrived for the same. Now the Birlas will be in double minds about whether or not to attend the party. They will be well aware of the fact that Akshara has come back to her house.

Manjiri will be all the more frantic and will not want Abhimanyu to go to the Birla house, especially when Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage is on the cards. The Birlas will discuss and will decide that they will not attend the party at the Goenka house.

How will Abhimanyu take it? Will Ruhi accept this decision?

