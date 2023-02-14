Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being dragged into their personal problems. As we know, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s meet-up after many years, has resulted in more heartbreak for Abhimanyu. However, he is trying to get over it.

At this juncture, the coming track will see Ruhi getting emotionally troubled by the fact that Abhimanyu is not her real father. As we know, the kids at the birthday party mocked at Ruhi for teaming up with Abhimanyu to play games, when he was not his real father. This will hurt Ruhi a lot. On the other hand, Akshara is being pressurized by her Meme to come to Udaipur. Akshara will be reprimanded at Abeer’s school, as Abeer seems confused of his family roots.

At the Birla house, we will see how Ruhi will be upset and will question why Abhimanyu cannot become his father. We wonder whether this query of Ruhi will drive home the fact that Abhimanyu and Aarohi need to get married.

Will Ruhi’s question force Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi?

