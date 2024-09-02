Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhira losing her cool on reading the document. She will end up fighting with Armaan over it. Armaan will feel helpless in the situation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) having to prove at every step that she is worthy of becoming a Poddar bahu. We wrote about Vidya being unhappy with Abhira as she was concentrating on her clients and cases and not on her marriage plans. Vidya and Abhira had a difference of opinion which Abhira tried to explain.

We have already written about Dadisa making a prenup agreement paper in which will be stated that Abhira will have to forego her work for a year after marriage and that she will get pregnant in this timeframe. If she is not able to prove herself as the perfect bahu, she will leave behind her kid and will move out of the Poddar house.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira’s flared-up reaction after reading this agreement paper. She will show the paper to Armaan and will accuse him of not telling her anything about such an agreement. Armaan will tell Abhira that he did not know about it. Abhira will fight with Armaan that she will lose her self-respect by abiding by it and will sternly say that she will not sign the papers. Armaan will also agree that the agreement is not acceptable but will ask Abhira not to react like what she is doing. Abhira will not understand Armaan’s thought process and will get angry at him and will also tear the papers and throw them away.

Will Armaan be able to calm Abhira down?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.