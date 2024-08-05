Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira wins big; Dadisa forced to give her the ‘Perfect Bahu’ tag

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein the ladies have gone to Dadisa’s friend Aradhana’s abode to do the Mangala Gauri puja. The men were missing the presence of the ladies in the house. So Armaan (Rohit Purohit) gave them the idea of getting dressed as women in lehengas and attending the puja. Armaan and others were caught red-handed at the puja, and we saw Aradhana allowing them to be a part of the puja. We also saw a romantic dance between Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla).

The upcoming episode will focus on a task given to the ladies to see who fits the bill of being the Perfect Bahu. They will be given files on one hand, and household items like fruits, vegetables and other stuff on the other hand. The task will be to balance all the things carefully on both hands, and hop to the finishing line. The idea of the task will be that if a woman manages to reach the finish line with her belongings which has both outside work related stuff and inside house related stuff, it means that the woman is perfectly the Bahu material who can handle both the outside world and her house too.

The ladies of the Poddar house will participate in the task which will be led by Dadisa. Abhira will also take part in it. The task will ultimately see a tussle between Dadisa and Abhira to reach the finish line. Ultimately, while Dadisa’s belongings will fall, Abhira will manage to successfully reach the finish line along with the stuff in hand.

Anuradha will praise Abhira and will tell Dadisa that her daughter-in-law is a mirror image of Dadisa from her younger days, and she is very capable of handling both lives. Dadisa will be forced to accept that Abhira is a Perfect Bahu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.