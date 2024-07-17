Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rohit hates Armaan; Armaan breaks down

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit (Romit Raj Parashar) meeting with an accident, and the Poddars finding him. The Poddar family brought Rohit home, and we wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) caring for an unconscious Rohit and waiting for him to become conscious. We also wrote about Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan decorating Rohit’s room so that he would be happy upon gaining consciousness.

The upcoming episode will bring a big development wherein Armaan will see that Rohit does not love him anymore. The brotherly bond that was prevalent between Armaan and Rohit has now disappeared with anger and hatred taking centrestage. This is as a result of Rohit knowing that Armaan and Ruhi were in love.

Rohit will not talk to Armaan while he will be friendly with others. Armaan will try to get close to Rohit, but Rohit will show his anger towards Armaan. Armaan will have an emotional breakdown when he will see Rohit carrying an angst against him.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.