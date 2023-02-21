Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) arrival in the Goenka house along with Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Abeer. Soon, Abeer becomes the apple of everyone’s eye in the house. He is loved and adored by one and all.

On the other hand, there is tension in the Birla house with Manjiri finding out that Akshara is the person in Kasauli who made the jam. Knowing that Akshara is in town, the Birla family will decide that none in their family will go for the birthday party of Suhasini Dadi.

However, the coming episode will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) having a tough time convincing Manjiri that they should not miss Meme’s birthday.

There will also be big drama with Abeer getting lost in the crowd at the temple when he will be with Abhinav. Abeer will get tense at not seeing her father with him, and will faint.

It will be Manjiri who will come to the kid’s rescue.

Will Manjiri get to know of him being Akshara’s son?

