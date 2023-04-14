Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen an exciting drama with the Gangaur festival throwing a new challenge and twist in the plot. As we know, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) has gotten to know about Abeer being Abhimanyu’s son. She overheard a conversation between Akshara and Abhinav which made her aware of the truth. She is shocked by the development and was seen walking on her own towards deserted places. The entire family looked for her and was worried for Aarohi.

The coming drama will see Aarohi’s fear coming to the fore. She will appear before her family when her daughter Ruhi will ask her never to go away from her. Emotions will cloud Aarohi’s thought process. She will be in a dilemma of whether to tell Abhimanyu the truth that she knows or not.

However, Ruhi and her future will hold prominence in Aarohi’s life and she will decide to hide the big truth from Abhimanyu.

Will Abhimanyu get to know about Abeer being his son?

