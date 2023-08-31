Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see Abhimanyu and Akshara’s hard work bearing results with Abhir doing well academically. They will be proud parents as they will gear up for Abhir’s big day at school.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) getting together in handling the day-to-day affairs of Abhir. Abhir has had a troubled phase after losing his father. He was under severe depression and did not want to feel embarrassed with his problems like bed-wetting etc. Abhimanyu and Akshara divided responsibilities in a mature manner and did not allow Abhir to face more trouble. The two of them also handled their individual careers of being doctor and lawyer respectively.

The coming episode will see Abhir’s future bearing results with Abhir not only doing well academically but also being rewarded the Best Student Award. Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen gearing up for the big event in school. They will look forward to celebrating the moment with Abhir. Abhir will also be happy and will look forward to his family attending his big day an event.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.