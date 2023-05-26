ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir learns about Abhinav’s truth

During a conversation with Akshara, Abhinav mentions that he is not Abhir’s father. Soon, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Abhinav is not his real father. in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 May,2023 15:39:02
Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Abhir urges Akshara to take him to Kasauli, and she decides to fulfill his wish. Akshara takes him to Kasauli and informs Aarohi about the same as she fails to reach Abhimanyu.

Akshara, Abhinav, and Abhir enter their home in Kasauli. Abhir gets happy to reunite with his friends. Later, Akshara decides to turn their house into a homestay. She also gets her first tenant. Akshara prepares to welcome the tenant but gets shocked to witness Abhimanyu as the tenant in the house. Abhir gets happy to see his good friend Abhimanyu in Kasauli.

In the coming episode, Abhimanyu misunderstands Akshara and lashes out at her for bringing Abhir to Kasauli. Akshara tries to make him understand the situation. However, he continues to fight with her. Soon, Akshara and Abhimanyu get into an argument, and Abhinav tries to stop them. Later, Abhinav takes Akshara with him, wherein the former mentions that he is not Abhir’s father. Soon, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Abhinav is not his real father.

OMG! Will Abhir learn about Abhimanyu being his father?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

