Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira And Armaan Come Close, Ruhi Gets Jealous

The Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by Rajan Shahi has been an interesting drama with a gripping storyline in the past few days. As seen so far, Armaan gives Abhira divorce papers and asks her to sign them and finish this chapter. Meanwhile, Ruhi makes a move and records all that’s going on so that her grandfather will come to know the truth.

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Abhira wins Dadisa’s given task. In Poddar’s house, housemates celebrate the Akshay Tritiya festival, and everyone in the house does Aarti one by one. In contrast, Ruhi prays that she should get Armaan. But destiny has tied Armaan and Abhira together.

Later, Dadisa begins the game of finding the gold coins that she has hidden in the house. Everyone tries to find the coins, but Abhira effortlessly gets most of them, and then she goes to keep them in the temple. While walking ahead, Abhira is about to fall, but Armaan saves her. Later, Abhira gets disbalanced, and Armaan holds her, creating beautiful romantic moments between them.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows. The first generation featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, and now the fourth generation features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sandhwani.