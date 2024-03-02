Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira calls Dadisa ‘double-faced’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samrdhii Shukla) accompanying Dadisa (Anita Raj) for an event where she has been invited to preside over the function and even talk about women empowerment. As we know, Abhira made everyone in the house angry by revealing the truth about Charu. Dadisa reacted to it and stopped Charu from doing her internship.

The coming episode will see Abhira and Dadisa reaching the event, only to find that Dadisa had lost the speech she had prepared for the event. Dadisa will be seen losing her courage and will worry that her image will get tarnished.

Abhira will help Dadisa regain her confidence and will give her a plan to follow. Abhira and Dadisa will be connected through a mike, even while Dadisa will go to the stage. Abhira will from the backstage talk the lines that are supposed to be said by Dadisa on stage. Dadisa will listen to Abhira’s talk on the mike and will repeat the same, thus giving a good speech on women’s empowerment. Dadisa will talk about how she wishes that every girl gets the opportunity to spread her wings and do what she likes.

At home, Dadisa will be impressed with Abhira’s help and will ask her to choose a gift for herself. Abhira will tell Dadisa to give Charu the permission to do her internship. Dadisa will refuse to which Abhira will call her double-faced, as she just spoke about women empowerment and she is stopping her own family member from climbing heights in her professional life.

