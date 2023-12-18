Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira enters Akshara’s home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being an unwanted member in the Poddar family. As we know, Dadisa has not accepted Abhira as Armaan’s wife and daughter-in-law of the house. The humiliations that Abhira faced in the house, forced her to walk out of the house. Destiny paved the way for her Paghphere to happen in the Goenka household where she actually belongs to.

The coming episode will focus on Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) paghphere ritual for which she has come to the Goenka family. Abhira who would have walked out of her home, will get near that Goenka house due to confusion on the road. Manish Goenka will spot Abhira and will ask her to come inside. He will make Swarna take her aarti and will call his daughter inside the house.

In this way, Abhira without her knowledge, will come to her own house, which actually was Akshara’s household.

Manish will make her stay in Akshara’s room. Abhira will feel the connect and will hear Akshara’s singing, and so will Manish.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1141 17th December Written Episode Update

Abhira felt pained after hearing the bad remarks of Dadisa and left the Poodar house. She was walking on the road, clueless about where to go. Armaan started his search for Abhira.

Will they ever know of Abhira’s identity?

