Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir’s surgery gets successful

Abhimanyu informs everyone about Abhir being out of danger and the surgery being successful. Abhinav and Akshara get happy. Akshara hugs Abhimanyu and breaks down in his arms in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 16:06:09
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhir’s surgery gets successful

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Abhinav and Akshara visit the marketplace with Abhir. Abhir gets fascinated by a luxurious car and wants a ride in it. Abhinav wants to give his son a joyous ride, and he carries Abhir on his shoulder and runs at great speed. He slips, holds Abhir, and doesn’t let him get hurt. But he himself sustained injuries. Mahima witnesses this incident and informs Abhimanyu of Akshara and Abhinav being negligent parents. He decides to use it as proof against them.

Later, Abhimanyu brings Abhir home and spends some quality time by playing hide and seek with him. However, he hides inside a trunk and begins to suffocate. Abhimanyu rushes him to the hospital. The doctors declare his condition to be critical. Akshara gets shocked and blames Abhimanyu for Abhir’s critical condition.

In the coming episode, Abhimanyu is asked to perform Abhir’s surgery. However, he breaks down. The family encourages him and asks him to do so. Finally, Abhimanyu agrees and performs the surgery. Later, after performing the surgery, Abhimanyu informs everyone about Abhir being out of danger and the surgery being successful. Abhinav and Akshara get happy. Akshara cries in the corner. Abhimanyu tries to pacify her, and soon, Akshara hugs him and breaks down in his arms. She thanks Abhimanyu for saving her son.

Will Akshara and Abhimanyu unite?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

