Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara urges Abhimanyu to get out of his low phase

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir and Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) getting caught in a fire accident at the venue where the family celebrated Rakshabandhan and Dahi Handi. We saw how Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) saved Abhir. Abhimanyu ran to save his mother who was inside a room which was fully on fire. However, when Abhimanyu was caught up saving another life, he heard Manjiri’s pleas and promised to come to her. The next second, when Abhimanyu went to save Manjiri, she collapsed.

We wrote about Akshara giving music therapy to Manjiri after the doctors feared that she might get into coma. Akshara’s music therapy worked and Manjiri got back her consciousness. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu was blamed by all of the family for being irresponsible as he did not save his mother first. This hurt him badly and made him diffident and under-confident.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu not meeting his mother in the hospital even when she will ask for him. Abhimanyu will feel that he is a bad son and that he will do good by staying away from his own mother. Manjiri will worry about her son and will keep enquiring about him. But Abhimanyu will not meet her.

Akshara who has gone through this low phase when the entire family blamed her for Neel’s death, will understand the sorrow that Abhimanyu is going through. She will be seen talking to Abhimanyu and asking him to accept her hand of friendship. Akshara’s motive will be to instil that confidence back in Abhimanyu. She will also tell Abhimanyu that Abhinav was that helping hand for her when she needed it. She will now extend the same helping hand towards Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1043 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

The episode saw Manjiri being critical with doctors fearing that she might get into a coma stage. Akshara tried an unconventional way of making her conscious with music therapy.

Will Abhimanyu get better?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.