Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Akshara to face each other in court

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) love story blossoming. The two of them met at the temple and promised to unite. Later, the two of them planned to go on a date for which Armaan planned big, setting up a romantic date table for Ruhi. Ruhi too was excited to enjoy her time at her date with Armaan.

However, destiny has other plans for the two lovers. As we know, there is a complication brought in with Rohit Poddar’s (Shivam Khajuria) alliance coming for Ruhi. However, Ruhi told Manish that she was in love with someone else and wanted time to reveal it to her family.

Meanwhile, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is troubled by Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). He wants to marry her and also has hit a young man near the resort who has succumbed to injuries. Now, Akshara (Priti Amin) and Abhira want to seek justice and get Yuvraj arrested.

The coming episode will see Abhira taking the help of social media to tackle Yuvraj. This will force Jagraj, Yuvraj’s father to take the help of the Poddars for his son’s case. Sanjay will ask Armaan to handle the case. So the coming episodes will see Akshara fighting against Yuvraj to get him jail sentence for the crime he has committed. On the other hand, Armaan will fight the case on behalf of Yuvraj to save him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1115 21st November Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.