Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan cannot see Abhira in despair; ousts her from the job

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being disturbed by the fact that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) has been in love with him. Abhira confessed her love for Armaan, which made Armaan wonder why Abhira did not confide it earlier. Abhira has been avoiding Armaan ever since he knew the truth.

The upcoming episode will further see Armaan overhearing a conversation between Dadisa and Abhira where it will be revealed that Abhira gave a fake statement in court in order to unite Vidya and Madhav. Armaan will be shocked to know of the sacrifice that Abhira made for his family, especially for his parents. Armaan will want to talk to Abhira about it, but will not be able to do so with the sangeet preparations being on.

Amidst a chaotic ambience, Armaan and Abhira will be caught holding each other’s hands, as Armaan will help Abhira from tripping over. This will further create an awkward situation. Armaan who will be well aware that Abhira is being pained with their marriage happening, will decide to oust Abhira from her job as the wedding planner. Even when the family will be shocked at this decision, Abhira will be forced to leave the house midway.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1311 5th June Written Episode Update

Kajal suspected Sanjay’s actions and found out about Madhav being in the hospital. Sanjay forced Kajal to remain silent and not reveal the truth to their family.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.