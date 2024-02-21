Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gets worried for his mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being put under severe stress by Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). As we know, Yuvraj kidnapped Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) and it required Abhira to follow his car and confront Yuvraj. Yuvraj talked about a deal where Abhira would come with him to Dubai to start their life afresh. If she failed to turn up at the airport, he vowed to kill Vidya.

The coming episode will see the Poddar family dealing with Vidya’s condition. After being kidnapped, Vidya will be hit by post-traumatic stress disorder wherein she will feel insecure and scared about everything. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) will try his best to console his mother and make her all alright. But Vidya will be so stressed out that she will have panic attacks. Abhira will try to talk to Armaan about the major reason behind Vidya’s condition. But Armaan will be too carried away with his mother’s plight.

He will pray to God and will also wonder what happened to his mother. Ruhi will be a big support to Armaan at this moment.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1205 20th February January Written Episode Update

Abhira saved Vidya and confronted Yuvraj. Yuvraj threatened Abhira and asked her to come with him.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.