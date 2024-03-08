Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan V/s Abhira in the court

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being in favour of Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) remarriage. However, Ruhi and even Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) are not in favour of it. This has already created a rift between Armaan and Abhira.

And now the coming episode will see the Poddar family standing in support of Dadisa (Anita Raj) while Abhira will be the one standing against them. As we know, Dadisa has been wanting to make a restaurant on a particular piece of land which had poor dwellers staying. As per reports, Dadisa acquired the land by burning down the living of the poor people, thus leaving them injured and homeless.

Dev will give this case to Abhira and will ask her to handle it. Abhira will believe that Dadisa is being framed in it, and will want Dadisa to tell her that she is not involved. However, Dadisa will get angry when she will learn that Abhira is taking up the case against Armaan. It will become a matter of high prestige and ego. Dadisa will coax Armaan to win the case, while Abhira will vow to give the poor people the justice needed.

Armaan got to know the truth that he was born through Madhav’s illegitimate affair.

