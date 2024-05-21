Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa announces Armaan-Ruhi’s engagement; Armaan stunned

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) parting ways. As we know, Abhira has a place to stay and looks forward to starting a new journey. Armaan appears to have moved on and is ready to marry Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). We saw how Manish Goenka was unhappy with the wedding news and persuaded Ruhi not to marry Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see the struggle of Abhira who is trying to manage her life all alone. She will have a setback when she will lose her job. She will also fall sick, adding to her woes. She will try to look for a job but will not be successful. On the other hand, Armaan will also not be at peace as he will be thinking all the time about Abhira. He will wonder whether she is alright.

There will be more drama to come as Dadisa will plan to get Armaan and Ruhi engaged. As we know, Manish and Suvarna are celebrating their anniversary with a party. Dadisa will plan to execute the roka of Armaan and Ruhi at the same party in the presence of Manish Goenka.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1295 20th May Written Episode Update

Manish objected to the wedding of Ruhi with Armaan. He advised Ruhi to not marry Armaan who did not think twice before breaking the heart of Abhira. Dadisa got into a confrontation with Manish.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.