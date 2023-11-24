Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Destiny plays a cruel game on Armaan-Ruhi love story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) being drawn into the case of Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma), thus not getting time to meet or talk to Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar). As we know, Armaan had planned a date with Ruhi, and had even arranged for the same. He was at the restaurant when Sanjay called him to discuss an important case. Armaan had no option but to leave from the date and apologize to Ruhi.

Later, when Ruhi kept calling him, Armaan was forced to cut her call. His phone fell on the road, and he was not able to return the call too.

The coming drama will yet again see obstacles in the love life of Armaan and Ruhi. Destiny will give them feelers that they are not destined to be together in life. Armaan will be busy attending to his case when he will get a call from his brother Rohit that their father has been shot and is in hospital. Armaan will shiver and will not know what to do. When Armaan will get this news, he will be at Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) resort. Abhira will see him shiver and not in a state where he will not be able to handle himself. Armaan will try to call back his brother to know about his father when he will not be able to do so. Abhira will take the phone and will be about to help him when Ruhi will call Armaan. As we know, since Armaan’s phone was crushed under a vehicle, Sanjay had given his phone to Armaan. Hence Ruhi will call back on the unknown number, at the wrong time. Armaan will ask Abhira to cut the call and call his brother. Abhira will cut the call twice, but Ruhi will call again. Abhira will receive the call and will tell Ruhi in a loud tone that Armaan does not want to talk at the moment.

This will shock Ruhi. Ruhi will question herself and on her feelings of love for a man who feels she is not his priority.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1117 23rd November Written Episode Update

Akshara and Armaan came face to face in court and got to know that they would face each other as lawyers. Armaan sought the blessings of Akshara.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.