Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit gets to know Ruhi’s truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) starting to develop a bond of comfort which has stemmed from a bond of friendship. However, Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) has been envious of Armaan’s closeness with Abhira and has continuously warned him about his marriage being a deal and nothing else. We also saw Ruhi being jealous of Abhira’s closeness with her B Nanu.

The coming episode will focus on the reception festivity at the Poddar house. We saw how Abhira preferred to don a Pahadi look for her reception as she felt comfortable in that attire.

Ruhi’s restless behaviour will meet the eye of Swarna. Swarna will also see Ruhi and Armaan talking. Swarna will warn Ruhi and tell her to go away with Rohit and lead a happy life. However, Ruhi will tell her that she cannot forget her first love and sees him as her soulmate.

Rohit will overhear this conversation and will be shocked. Rohit will not know the guy’s name but will understand that Ruhi loves some other guy.

This will be a heartbreak moment for Rohit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1145 21st December Written Episode Update

Armaan and Abhira engaged in some casual talk to lighten their mood. They were happy as they spent time with each other.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.