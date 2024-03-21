Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Vidya stages a revolt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa (Anita Raaj) providing the marching orders to Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). However, Armaan has tried as much to stop the decision of Dadisa by begging before her and showing her how much he loves his family. On the other hand, we saw Ruhi giving Armaan the huge suggestion of leaving Abhira, for the sake of his own family. Abhira also suggested the same to Armaan. When Armaan was not able to decide, Abhira made the huge decision to move away from the family in the wee hours without anyone’s knowledge.

The coming episode will see a shocking stand taken by Vidya (Shruti Ulfat). She will stand as a strong pillar of support for Armaan and Abhira and will tell Dadisa that they will not leave the house. Dadisa will be shocked to see Vidya stage a revolt. Vidya will tell Dadisa that Armaan is not even her son, but for Dadisa, it is her own blood. She will question Dadisa’s double-faced nature and will point out the goodness of Armaan and Abhira.

Ruhi suggested before Armaan to leave Abhira.

What will Dadisa’s decision be now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.