Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Yuvraj gets proven as the culprit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) getting closer to a great victory at work in Yuvraj’s case. However, the involvement of Sanjay in this case, has stopped Armaan from further indulging in it. As we know, Armaan is also facing a personal debacle with major confusion changing his love life. He is still not aware that his girlfriend Ruhi is marrying his brother Rohit.

The coming episode will see Abhira (Samrdhii Shukla) tactfully getting the much-needed proof that will turn the case in her mother Akshara’s favour. She will bring in the driver who was sitting beside Yuvraj when he hit Anurag and killed him. The driver will tell the court that Yuvraj who was drunk, forced him to move off from the driver’s seat and was driving the car himself when the accident happened.

With this, Yuvraj will be proven guilty and will get 10 10-year jail sentence.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1120 26th November Written Episode Update

Armaan gave Abhira the much-needed proof that Yuvraj was drunk on the day when the accident happened. He gave Abhira and Akshara the blood report proof.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.