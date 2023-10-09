Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara fainting during her wedding, which will put a big doubt on her health aberration. How will the pregnancy news come out?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 16:23:07
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding 859879

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) wedding happening in full swing. As we saw, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) has gotten to know of Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav’s child. However, she has not yet told the truth to anyone, including Akshara.

The coming episode will focus on the phere of Abhimanyu and Akshara. We saw how Abhimanyu and Akshara were forced to put on a facial mask before their wedding to look good during their wedding. Aarohi stood like a pillar with Akshara even when she did not reveal the truth of her pregnancy to Akshara.

The coming episode will, however, promise to open up on this hidden truth!! During the Pheres, Akshara will feel giddy and will faint in Abhimanyu’s arms. The marriage will come to a sudden halt with Akshara getting unconscious. The doctor will be called. Aarohi in the meanwhile, will get tense as she will not know how to break the news to both the families. She will decide to first tell the truth to Akshara.

Abhimanyu being a doctor himself, will be concerned over Akshara’s health and will call for his team of doctors to take tests on Akshara. With the report being awaited, Aarohi will break the truth to Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1071 8th October Written Episode Update

Aarohi got to know about Akshara being pregnant. She got tense and was worried over how to tell the truth to Akshara and Abhimanyu.

How will Akshara react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar's last rites 859873
Anupamaa Update: Shocking!! Anupamaa STOPS Anuj from attending Samar’s last rites
I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse 859752
I let my hair tell me how to style it because they are curly and moody: Sanket Choukse
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir's Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here 859739
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir’s Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan's OTT Debut: Know All Details Here 858571
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan’s OTT Debut: Know All Details Here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara's pregnancy CONFIRMED 858448
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara’s pregnancy CONFIRMED
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba goes MISSING From Simran's party 858429
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba goes MISSING From Simran’s party

Latest Stories

Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes 'Marathi Speaking' Lessons From Shiv Thakre 859800
Watch: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Soundous Moufakir Takes ‘Marathi Speaking’ Lessons From Shiv Thakre
[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Takes Fashion Next Level In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown With Specs 859867
[Photos] Kajal Aggarwal Takes Fashion Next Level In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown With Specs
Auto Draft 859849
Indian Famous Rapper Dino James along with Trijog India Extends Mental Health Support to Underprivileged Students through Collaboration with The Dharavi DREAM Project
Alia Bhatt's Cheeky Fashion In Photoshoot Leave Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar Awestruck 859795
Alia Bhatt’s Cheeky Fashion In Photoshoot Leave Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar Awestruck
Exclusive: Sneha Tomar bags DD-National's show Kashi Vishvanath 859848
Exclusive: Sneha Tomar bags DD-National’s show Kashi Vishvanath
Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra 859829
Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra
Read Latest News