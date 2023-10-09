Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara faints during her wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) wedding happening in full swing. As we saw, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) has gotten to know of Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav’s child. However, she has not yet told the truth to anyone, including Akshara.

The coming episode will focus on the phere of Abhimanyu and Akshara. We saw how Abhimanyu and Akshara were forced to put on a facial mask before their wedding to look good during their wedding. Aarohi stood like a pillar with Akshara even when she did not reveal the truth of her pregnancy to Akshara.

The coming episode will, however, promise to open up on this hidden truth!! During the Pheres, Akshara will feel giddy and will faint in Abhimanyu’s arms. The marriage will come to a sudden halt with Akshara getting unconscious. The doctor will be called. Aarohi in the meanwhile, will get tense as she will not know how to break the news to both the families. She will decide to first tell the truth to Akshara.

Abhimanyu being a doctor himself, will be concerned over Akshara’s health and will call for his team of doctors to take tests on Akshara. With the report being awaited, Aarohi will break the truth to Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1071 8th October Written Episode Update

Aarohi got to know about Akshara being pregnant. She got tense and was worried over how to tell the truth to Akshara and Abhimanyu.

How will Akshara react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.