Zee TV Serial 12th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Virat comes to Amruta and says that he wants to give her something, and she asks what. Virat gives annulment papers to Amruta, and by seeing this, Amruta is shocked. Later, Virat says that Amruta wants this from day one and also states that on Independence Day, he thought that Amruta should get freedom from forced relationships too and ask her if she wants freedom from relationships, right? By listening to this, Amruta is stunned. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Shiv thinks about Dadi and that she wants to celebrate the Teej occasion with him and comments on it, and Shakti agrees. Later, family members ask that the householder Bhagwati’s death happen, and Shakti wants to celebrate Teej, and they say that they will never allow it. Shakti replies that she promised Bhagwati and comments on it. Listening to this harsh decision of Shakti, the family, everyone is shocked. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see that Ibaadat tries to call Subhaan and tries to find out where he is. On the other hand, Farhaan kidnaps Subhaan, removes his aggression, and also says that he will kill Ibaadat and Mannat. Later, Mannat and Ibaadat tried to reach Subhaan but couldn’t. Later, Farhaan has planned a trap to kill Subhaan, and Subhaan will try to remove his leg from the wooden plank. Then, he’ll be hanged, and on the other side, Mannat and Ibaadat are worried about him. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.