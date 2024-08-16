Zee TV Serial 16th August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye episode, we will see that Amruta Bhawani Chitnis and other females come to a party where they are invited to cook food. Later, a man informs Priyanka that they have arrived at the spot, and Priyanka informs Babita, she asks Priyanka what the plan is and comments on it. In the next scene, Amruta is seen serving food to the guests, and Priyanka arrives there, tastes the food they made, says that this is dirty food, and breaks the plate. By seeing this, Amruta is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Shakti is scolding Mohini that if she had loved her husband so, she would not do this to any husband and tells her that Mohini is a lier and mocks her, by listening to this, Mohini stabbing a knife at the stomach, and tries to kill her. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see Nani Ammi ask Ibaadat where Subhaan is, and she replies that she doesn’t know anything. Later, Kaynaat asks who is doing this to Subhaan, and later, someone says that gangster Farhaan has done this, but Kaynaat says that Farhaan is in jail; someone says that Farhaan is out of the jail and Ibaadat has helped him and comments on it. Later, Kaynaat asks Ibaadat why she helped him, and Ibaadat replies that she did not have the option. Later, Mannat prays that she doesn’t want Ibaadat to tell everyone that Farhaan has made an MMS of her and gets worried. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.