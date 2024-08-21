Zee TV Serial 21st August Serial Spoilers: Rabb Se Hai Dua, And Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye episode, we will see that Amruta is sleeping, and Virat comes to her. Seeing her sleeping, Virat stares at her with love and a sweet smile on his face, but suddenly, Amruta comes to her senses, opens her eyes, sees Virat, and starts shouting. Virat also starts the same, which creates a shocking moment between them. Later, Virat tells Armuta why she is shouting and that he is only there. Arumat replies by saying who does that and how she stares like this; Virat replies that a boy does this and also states that she hasn’t had a boyfriend and laughs at her.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see that Farhaan points a gun at Ibaadat and Mannat and says that Subhaan is going to die today and also states that he’ll also kill Ibaadat and Mannat. Later, in the next scene, Subhaan is locked in a tank filled with water and electric wire. Farhaan says that if water comes up, then Subhaan will get electrocuted, and he will die and laugh. Later, Farhaan tells Ibaadat and Mannat to read Karma, and then they’ll die. It also states that it’s now their turn to fire three bullets at Ibaadat and Mannat, and they have a shocking reaction.