Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Check out the latest upcoming story from your favorite Zee TV serials: Rabb Se Hai Dua and To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Read below to know more!

Check out Zee TV's 28th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Check out Zee TV’s 28th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see Amruta and Virat Tashan say to her that she doesn’t want to get happier and that he will only win the game of Dahi Handi. Amruta replies by saying that she will see who wins and who loses. Virat says that if he wins, then Amruta will go on a date with him. He also tells her to think about it and that he might cheat on the game. In the next scene, Virat and Amruta climb to hit the Dahi Handi, and on the other side, Priyanka is worried about Virat because she added chemicals to it. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode, we will see Ibaadat and Subhaan in a hospital, and he tries to kill her; all the family members hear a noise from the room and think something went wrong, and all the members hurriedly get in the room. On the other hand, Mannat is getting nervous and says that telling Subhaan about the video is the biggest mistake for her, as well as comments on it. Later, one family member tries to search for a doctor and says that there is an emergency, and suddenly, someone comes there and asks about the patient. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.