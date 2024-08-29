Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Check out the latest upcoming story from your favorite Zee TV serials: Rabb Se Hai Dua and To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Read below to know more!

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous Rabb Se Hai Dua To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The audience has seen major ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot. Brace yourselves for some unexpected turns in the storylines.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see Amruta and Virat try to climb to hit the Dahi Handi. Suddenly, her sister informs them that Dahi Handi has gunpowder in sign language; Virat is trying to reach Handi, and Priyanka is worried for him. Later, Virat grabs the Handi, and Amruta tells him not to hit the Handi. Suddenly, Virat hits the Handi, and suddenly comes the sound of a blast, and everyone is shocked. By seeing this, Bhawani shouts Amruta and Virat, and by seeing the situation, everyone is concerned. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode, we will see that the masked man enters Subhaan’s house, and Mannat is sleeping in her room. He enters her room, and suddenly, Mannat sees the shadow on her face. The masked man tries to kill her, and Mannat tries to release herself, pushes her, and calls everyone to help her. Suddenly, the masked man hits her with a knife in the stomach, and Subhaan and everyone come into her room and console her. Subhaan finds a broken nail on Ibaadat’s bed and angrily looks at her. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.