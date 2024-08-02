Zee TV Serial 2nd August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see Subhaan tell Ibaadat that she doesn’t love him; why is she crying? Ibaadat replies by saying that she loves him. Later, Subhaan asks her how much she loves him. Ibaadat replies by saying that so much that the tongue cannot speak, but it can be seen through the eyes and hugs him. Later, Subhaan gets emotional and tries to kiss Ibaadat. Still, he sees the footprints and tells Ibaadat that Farhaan came into this room. He says that these footprints are of Farhaan. Later, Ibaadat gets angry and says how dare he come to her room. He also states that he started showcasing his scoundrels as he exited jail. Later, Subhaan asks Ibaadat how she knows that Farhaan is out of jail. By listening to this question, Ibaadat is shocked. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti, we will see that Shiv helps Shakti wear her footwear; Mohini suddenly makes a serpent noise by pouring her tongue out. Suddenly, Shiv and Shakti listen to that noise and try to the snake. Later, Shakti suddenly falls, and Shiv removes her ankle and throws it towards the snake. Suddenly, Mohini emerges from the snake avatar and takes Shakti’s anklet. Later, Mohini puts her feet on the red water, wears that anklet, and says that she won the battle and that her Kundan accomplishments started, and she gets happy. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, get ready for a romantic sequel between Virat and Amurta. In a heartwarming scene, Amruta struggles to tie the knot in her salwar suit, and suddenly Virat sees this and comes to her aid. He helps her tie the dori and surprises her with a heart pendant necklace. The romantic tension between Virat and Amruta is palpable as they make eye contact, creating a beautiful moment of romance. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead, and their chemistry will make your heart flutter.