Check out the latest upcoming story from your favorite Zee TV serials: Rabb Se Hai Dua and To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Read below to know more!

Check out Zee TV’s 30th August Serial Spoilers: From Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye upcoming story

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Amruta is injured and Virat is applying medicine to her wound, and by seeing this, Amruta mesmerizingly looks at him. On the other hand, Babita is trying to slap Priyanka, but she suddenly stops and asks her if she has had this accident. Priyanka replies that Babita told her to do whatever she wants, but she wants Amruta out of the house. Priyanka started blackmailing her that she had a whole conversation recorded on her phone through calls and messages and also stated that she would expose her if Babita next time tried to slap her again and tell Babita to think twice about it. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode, we will see the conversation between Subhaan and Ibaadat as she asks him whether he is angry with her or not. She also states that she saved his life and has no more expectations, but he can say thank you to her and comment on it. Later, Subhaan recalls all the memories of Mannat, who saved him, and he suddenly hugs him tightly to Subhaan.

After this reaction, Ibaadat asks him what he is doing. Subhaan replies that he is saying thanks to her for saving his life and comments on it. Later, Ibaadat says that she is feeling suffocated and tells him to leave her, seeing that Kainaat, Mannat, and other members feel happy. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.