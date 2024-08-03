Zee TV Serial 3rd August Serial Spoilers: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that when Virat gives a red rose to Amruta by seeing, Babita feels jealous. Later, Amruta gives a plate full of red roses, which creates a romantic sequel. Virat says that is why Mrs. Kaur has ordered soil. Amruta replies by saying that to make a structure of Goddess Parvati. Virat says that she has researched all of this. Amruta replies that she gained this knowledge from the Internet. Later, Virat tells Amruta that he is doing this ritual because she is his wife, and he also asks Amruta why she is doing this if she also accepts him as her husband. By listening to this, Amruta looks at him. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, we will see that Mohini wears Shakti’s anklet, and suddenly, Shiv feels pain in his leg. Later, Mohini sees Kundan and says that Kundan is coming alive, and she is happy to see him. On the other hand, Shakti is concerned about Shiv’s pain. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Upcoming Story

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, get ready for some action-packed scenes. When Farhaan comes to the house to meet Mannat, their plan against Ibaadat takes an unexpected turn. A confrontation with Subhaan leads to a thrilling fight scene, leaving Mannat scared. The episode is filled with such intense moments, making it a must-watch for all action lovers. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.