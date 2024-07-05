Zee TV Serial Major Twists: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya And Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular shows Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience witnessed nail-biting dramas with major ups and downs in the past few days. Check the interest twists in the running shows in one spot.

1) Bhagya Lakshmi

In the upcoming twists, Lakshmi calls Paro and asks her to accompany her, but Paro cannot hear her. On the other hand, Paro and Rohan keep playing together, and suddenly, danger looms on Rohan. Paro, her sister and friend, tries to rescue Rohan, but she falls into the borewell. The entire family, including Rishi and Lakshmi, is now aware of Paro’s condition, leading them to worry. Rishi calls the rescue team and requests them to take Paro out safely.

2) Kundali Bhagya

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist, Palki asks Shaurya to help Rajveer escape jail, but he refuses. Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) are unaware of the event. Preeta later finds out about it while reading a newspaper. After discovering the truth, Preeta confronts Shaurya and instructs him to remove the false case against Rajveer. But Shaurya firmly denies it. Preeta smacks Shaurya because she is upset with his behavior, leaving him angry.

3) Kumkum Bhagya

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist. During the Puja, Panditji reveals that RV’s life is in danger and that only Purvi can save him, making Monisha envious. Soon, a snake appears, and everyone rushes to get away. Monisha brought this snake for Purvi, and it bit RV. RV falls unconscious, and Purvi steps in to save him by removing all of the poison from RV’s body through her tongue, but she eventually slips down.