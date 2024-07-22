Zee TV Serial Upcoming Stories: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye To Rabb Se Hai Dua

Get ready for more nail-biting dramas in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s famous series, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye To Rabb Se Hai Dua. The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can’t contain our excitement for what’s next. Stay tuned for more amazing and interesting twists in your favorite programs, all in one spot.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti, we will see that Mohini talks about her and that there is no effect of the curse in this family because of which Kartik is suffering. Later, Shakti denies believing it and says there is no effect of the curse in the family; later, Shiv enters the home, interrupts Shakti, and says yes, there is something here. Later, Mohini says that if so, the serpent will come to take revenge. Later, family members ask about the solution, and Mohini says she will take the snake gem from there or someone will die. By listening to this, all are shocked. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episode of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Virat angrily comments on Amruta that she should get the award for the most obliging person in the world and take the name Amrita Bhavani Chitnis but corrects her spelling that Amruta not Amrita. As much difference as there is between I and U, there is the same distance between them. Amruta again states that the distance between them is filled with false accusations, hypocrisy, and suspicion. By listening to this, Virat feels guilty. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming Rabb Se Hai Dua episode, we will see Ibaadat tell Subhaan to go to the office. She’ll come later and states that she has important work. Subhaan asks Ibaadat what is more important than a meeting; by listening to this, Ibaadat recalls the unknown caller’s memories and tells Subhaan that she will reach the office on time. Later, Ibaadat gets confronted for not helping Subhaan and giving Mannat a chance to enter his life. Later, Mannat is happy to sit with Subhaan in front of the car. She also talks to herself and says she’ll soon find a place in Subhaan’s life. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.