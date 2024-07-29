Zee TV Serial Upcoming Stories: Rabb Se Hai Dua, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti To Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

The recent days have been filled with ups and downs, and we can't contain our excitement for what's next.

Rabb Se Hai Dua

In the upcoming episode of Rabb Se Hai Dua, we will see that Ibaadat tells Subhaan about her friend Sidra’s husband being trapped in a false hit-and-run case, and she helps her and gives her money. Later, Subhaan shouts at Ibaadat, asking whether she has asked about helping her, and Ibaadat asks Subhaan whether she has to ask someone to help. Subhaan blasts Ibaadat by saying the responsibility of this company is on both of them equally and also states that she should not forget the check she helped her friend. The check also has my signatures and comments on it. Later, Sidra comes there, and Subhaan asks about Sidra’s husband. Sidra stated that her husband is very genuine. By listening to this, Ibaadat is stunning. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani are the main leads of the show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: ShivShakti

In the upcoming episode of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhayaya ShivShakti, we will see that Mohini is trying to kill Bhagwati and says, will you kill me, whether she will kill icchhadhaari serpent and tightly cover Bhagwati’s mouth with cloth. Mohini also stated that she is a serpent with no cure for her venom. Suddenly, Shakti enters the room, and seeing this, Shakti reacts shockingly. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are the main leads of the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

In the upcoming episodes of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, we will see that Virat feeds Amruta food and asks about her job interview. Amruta replies Sun Down Hotel. Priyanka, listen to this. Later, Virat wishes Amruta good luck by saying, “Good luck, Bayko.” By listening to this, Amruta blushes and leaves from there. Priyanka talks to herself and says Amruta is going for a job interview and wishes her the worst, Amruta. Later, in the interview sequel, Sriti Jha gives a recommendation letter to the interviewers, and the female interviewer asks Amruta about leaked photos and asks about a police FIR copy and also taunts her that she has stolen her client’s money. By listening to this, Amruta is shocked. Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are the show’s lead.