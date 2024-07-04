Surbhi Chandna Dazzles at Lakme Skin Stylist Event

The actress has had a successful career in television, with notable roles in shows like ‘Sanjivani’ , ‘Naagin’ , ‘Ishqbaaz’,’ Qubool Ha’i. Her influence in the beauty and fashion industry is equally impressive, with a massive following on social media. Surbhi Chandna’s endorsement of Lakme products is a testament to her trust in the brand and her commitment to sharing only the best with her fans.

‘In Lakme Skin Stylist Event’ the actress posted herself wearing a golden shinny bodycon and golden jewels. Tight hair bun goes amazing with the look. She was there doing reviews of the products. She was amazed by ‘Lakme Lumi Lit Shimmer Lotion’ which is a completely new product launched by Lakme. She has also taken part in photoshoots at the event’s venue.Her honest review has left her fans eager to try out the products for themselves.

Surbhi began her acting career in 2009 with a cameo in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Surbhi’s personal life has been a subject of interest for her fans. She is known to be close to her family and has often shared fond memories with her siblings on social media. The actress has also been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, using her platform to raise awareness about mental health.

Recently, Surbhi made her Bollywood debut with the film “Rakshak – India’s Braves: Chapter 2,” alongside Barun Sobti. She played the role of Alka Singh, an army officer’s wife, and received praise for her performance. Surbhi has also been announced as the lead in an upcoming Bollywood film, “Mumbai Meri Jaan,” directed by Satish Kaushik.With her talent and dedication, Surbhi Chandna is sure to make a mark in the Bollywood industry. Her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, and we wish her all the best for her future endeavours.